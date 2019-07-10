Norma J. Galatz

Norma Jane (Nobert) Galatz, of Hibbing, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Oak Hills in Grand Rapids.
She was born on July 7, 1925, in Hammond, Ind. She was the elder daughter of Ida (Backlund) Nobert and Lloyd Nobert. While she was still a young lady her family moved to Virginia, where she spent most of her childhood.
Norma attended elementary schools in Virginia. She attended middle school and part of her high school years in Tower, before moving to Hibbing for her senior year. After graduation from high school Norma moved to Washington, D.C., with a group of friends where she worked for the U.S. Navy as a fingerprint analyst during World War II. Norma returned to Hibbing after completion of her assignment during the War. She met Vernon Clifford Galatz on a blind date arranged by mutual friends, and they were married on Aug. 1, 1946, at the Grace Lutheran Church in Hibbing.
She was a homemaker and a “stay at home” mom, raising five children. Norma was always an active member of her church. Over the years she had taught Sunday School and Summer Bible School. She was a Guild member, a bible study participant and worked on lunches for funerals, weddings and showers. She was also a member of the Grace Lutheran Quilters for many years, sewing quilts for charitable causes.
Vern and Norma were members of the Range Spinners Square Dance Club, traveling with friends to attend dances throughout the area. After retiring Vern and Norma spent the winter months at their second home in Mesa, Ariz. They would leave Hibbing in October and return in April. Each year they would journey back to Hibbing to spend Christmas with their family and then return to the Arizona home. Norma had always been creative starting with sewing clothing for herself, her husband and her children. She also made doll clothing for her two daughters. When she discovered quilting, she made many beautiful pieces from bed quilts, to table toppers, to purses, to place mats, trying her hand at many projects. She began to develop her artistic side after her children were grown first painting with oils and watercolors, then sketching with pastels, charcoals and pencils. She took ceramics classes, made greeting cards and did machine embroidery on clothing and quilts. Norma was prolific in her hobbies. Her family has been the fortunate beneficiaries of her many talents, proudly displaying their gifted artwork.
Norma is survived by five children: Larry (Nancy), Russell (Faith), Gregory (Patsy), Diane (Duane) Pederson and Gail Galatz; nine grandchildren: Krista Van Sickel, Jenna (Kevin) Trenberth, Holly (Karl) Often, Russ Galatz, Amanda (Justin) Lamppa, Joseph Galatz, Patrick (Nacole) Galatz, Duane (Denise) Pederson and Daryl (Theresa) Pederson. She is also survived by eighteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vernon Galatz; sister, Judy Lierman; and brother-in-law, Bill Lierman.
Norma’s family would like to extend their deepest and sincere thanks to Oak Hills and their entire staff for the loving and nurturing care given to Norma throughout the last five years. You are more than caregivers; we have felt you are an extension of our family.
Funeral: Service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Grace Lutheran Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Tim Yearyean will officiate.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial: Interment will follow the funeral service at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Memorials: May be made to Grace Lutheran Church of Hibbing, or the Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-North Dakota, 7900 W. 78th St, Ste 100, Minneapolis, MN 55439.
Pallbearers: Joseph Galatz, Patrick Galatz, Duane Pederson, Daryl Pederson, Amanda Lampaa and Krista Van Sickel.
We invite all friends and family to a luncheon at the church following the service.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To visit Norma’s online guestbook, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.