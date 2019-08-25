Noelani is now with Jesus. Noelani D. Bell, 34, died on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn.
She was born to Dan and Julie Wolf on March 29, 1985. Noelani attended schools in Nashwauk/Keewatin and Babbitt, and received her AAS degree in Surgical Technology in Denver, Colo. She worked for eight years as a surgical tech and first assist at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
Noelani loved spending time cooking, baking for, and serving her family and others. As a devout Christian, she had a deep burden to reach out to others and share her faith.
Noelani is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Bell; and children, Matthew Bell and Elliette Littler; her parents, Dan and Julie Wolf; her brothers, Daniel W. (Hope) Wolf and James (Jolie) Wolf; and a sister, Alaina Wolf.
Funeral: Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, in the Community Celebration Church in Kasson, Minn.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.
Graveside services: Will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, in the Maple Hill Cemetery, Hibbing.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
