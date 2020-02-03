Nicolle S. Pearson, 47, of Hibbing, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in her home.
She was born in Hibbing on Oct. 18, 1972, to John and Jacquelyn (McDowell) Pearson. Nicolle enjoyed her job at Sunrise Bakery. Some of her favorite pastimes were hunting, fishing, camping and enjoying the outdoors. She was always up for a road trip but her favorite time was spent with her granddaughter and family.
Nicolle is survived by her children: Mickey (Shannon Korhonen) Pearson of Hibbing, Morgan (Seth Burton) Pearson of Eveleth, Dakota (Afton Roberts) Rusco of Eveleth; father, John (Mary Jane) Pearson of Hibbing; siblings: Jeremy “Beef” (Christina) Pearson, Amber Pearson, Jason “Checo” (Sarah) Pearson; granddaughter, Hadley Burton; significant other, Tim Holloway; many nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jacquelyn.
Funeral: Memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
