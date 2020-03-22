Nicole Marie (Godin) Ross, 35, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at home surrounded by family after a short illness.
Nicole was born on Dec. 21, 1984, to Janine and Dan Godin in Hibbing, Minn. She graduated in 2003 from Hibbing High School, where she was involved in drama and sang in the choir. She married Brad Ross on Sept. 21, 2012, and they, along with Brad's two sons, made their home in Lino Lakes, Minn.
Nicole worked in customer service for much of her life and her warm, loving spirit brought smiles to everyone she encountered. Above all, family always came first, and watching her step-sons grow was one of the great joys of Nicole's life. She was known for going out of her way to help her friends and for being an incredible listener who always showed up for people when it mattered most – often with a delicious, homemade treat, hug and words of encouragement.
Nicole adored animals, especially her dog, Ella. She could often be found outdoors, photographing nature, or spending time at her grandparents' cabin in Red Lake, Minn. She also enjoyed experimenting with new recipes and trying her hand at different crafts. Nicole was nurturing, gentle and sweet. She accepted people without judgement and lived fully in the moment. Her unparalleled kindness, beauty, sense of humor and infectious laugh will be missed by all who knew and loved her. As she was known to say, "Another angel got its wings."
Nicole is survived by her husband, Brad; step-sons, Hunter and Danny Ross; her special fur baby, Ella; mother, Janine (Danny Anglin) Godin; father, Dan Godin, Michele Godin; brother, Ryan Godin; half-siblings: Danny Godin, Tyler (Kari) Godin, and Allison (Spencer) Chute; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by Art and Dorothy Godin, Chris Anglin, Trent Salminen.
Per Nicole’s request, there will be a private family celebration of her life later this summer at Red Lake.
