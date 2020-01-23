Nancy Kay (Evenson) Monsrud

Nancy Kay Monsrud, 49, of Montrose, Minn., died peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Buffalo, Minn., surrounded by her family.
Nancy is survived by her husband, David; daughter, Anna; brother, Brian Evenson; sisters, Peggy (Joe) Arthurs and Lona Evenson; mother-in-law, Carolyn Hammett; brothers-in-law, Ty Monsrud and Daniel Monsrud.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Irvin and Ardella Evenson; and father-in-law, Terry Monsrud.
Funeral: Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, January 31, at Zion Lutheran Church, 1200 Hwy. 25 S., Buffalo, MN 55313.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
Arrangements are with Huber Funeral & Cremation Services, Mound Chapel www.huberfunerals.com 952-472-1716
