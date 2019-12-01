Mona (Workman) Panchot, a longtime resident of Hibbing died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019.
She was born March 30, 1929, in Puposky, Minn., the daughter of Nathaniel and Lillie (Schwartz) Workman. Mona married Earl Harold Panchot on June 22, 1946, in Puposky. She worked at Spies Super Value Grocery in Hibbing for many years. Mona was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Hibbing, its quilting group and its Grace circle. She was also a member of TOPS, the women’s bowling league, the Retail Clerks Union and the DAV women’s auxiliary.
Mona is survived by her children: Gayle (Patrick) Munter of Poulsbo, Wash., Narda (Mike) Mandich, Hibbing, Kelly (Syver) Kolden, Pengilly, and Kim (Gary Chernugal) Stirewalt, Hibbing; grandchildren: Chris (Sue) Munter, Nicolle Munter, Erin Munter, Michael Mandich, Jason Mandich, MacKenzie Seiloff, Ashley (Chris) Zahn and Sarah Stirewalt; great-grandchildren: Caitlyn, David and Jonathan; sisters-in-law: Mary (Clayton) Workman, Lois (Rodney) Workman, Karen (Arland) Panchot and Jane (Clarence) Panchot; brother-in-law: Roger (Janie) Williams; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends
She was preceded by her husband, Earl; three brothers; six sisters; and a granddaughter, Melissa Stirewalt.
The Panchot family thanks “Home Sweet Home” and caregiver Michelle Fairbanks for her six years of care for Mona and her generosity shown to the Panchot family. They also acknowledge Essentia – East Range Hospice Team for their compassion and care.
Funeral: Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing. Pastor Kevin Olson will officiate.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial: Will take place at a later date at the Hibbing Park-Maple Hill Cemetery.
Memorials: Are the preferred way to honor Mona’s memory.
Family services are provided by Anderson Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
