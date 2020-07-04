Mona A. Stone, 60, longtime resident of Hibbing, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
She was born Dec. 11, 1959, in Hibbing, the daughter of Joseph and Eva (Martinez) Kampf. She was united in marriage to Mark A. Stone on Dec. 23, 1978, in Hibbing.
Mona worked as a PCA. She enjoyed playing guitar and singing, reading, craftwork, and helping people.
Mona is survived by her children: Jeannine Stone of Hibbing, Jon Stone of Hibbing, Joseph Stone of St. Peter, Minn., Sarah (Travis Odegaard) Stone of Hibbing, and Tim Stone of Hibbing; grandchildren: Mercy, Mia, Elora, Ava, Jaela, Evan and Isaiah; brothers, Joseph (Ginny) Kampf, and Allen (JoAnne) Kampf; sisters-in-law: Susan Kampf, Ellie Ranger, and Nina Kampf; and numerous extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark in 2001; her parents; and brothers, Danny and Ron.
Funeral: A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in the Hibbing Park “Maple Hill” Cemetery.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
