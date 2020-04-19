Mona A. Nyhus, 92, of Chisholm, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Cornerstone Villa, in Buhl.
She was born in Hibbing on March 7, 1928, to Minnie and Albert Twa. Mona was united in marriage to Harold Nyhus on Aug.21, 1948, at Chisholm Baptist Church. She worked at the family gas station, Dostal Electric and Gifthouse before retiring. She was a member of the Eastern Star and was a worthy matron. Mona and Harold enjoyed traveling to Texas and Arizona in their RV. Mona also enjoyed baking, playing bingo, going to the casino, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mona is survived by five children: Harold (Patricia) Nyhus, Jr. of Chisholm, Chris (Tom) Bianconi of Chisholm, Jim (Kitty) Nyhus of Chisholm, Lori Nyhus of Hibbing, and Jesse (Heidi) Nyhus of Chisholm; seven grandchildren: Troy (Wendy) Nyhus, Sean (Rachel) Nyhus, Ryan Bianconi, Andrew (Erin) Bianconi, Kyle Bianconi, Jennifer Nyhus, Joshua (Elissa) Nyhus; three stepgrandchildren: Missy Makela, Mark Sorlien, and Marty Sorlien; six great-grandchildren: Stella Nyhus, Henry Nyhus, Elizabeth Nyhus, Amelia Nyhus, Miriam Bianconi, Colton Nyhus.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Minnie and Albert Twa; and husband, Harold.
Funeral: A private service for family will be held.
The family would like to thank everyone at Cornerstone Villa for taking such good care of Mona for the past two years.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. Visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
