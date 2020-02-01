Minnie Frances Chellico Fragnito passed away peacefully Monday morning, Dec. 2, 2019, in her daughter’s home, Merced, Calif.
Minnie was born Sept. 18, 1922 in Nashwauk, Minn., to Italian immigrants, Vincenzo Louis Celico and Josephine Luzzi, both from Acri, Italy. Minnie was number six of nine children.
She attended Nashwauk Elementary and High School. Minnie married the love of her life, John James Fragnito, from Nashwauk, while he was home on furlough between Army Air Corps mechanic schools in 1941. Minnie followed him to St. Louis, where she worked as a waitress at the Military base dining hall. When Plunky deployed to Normandy, France, Minnie stayed with her parents in Nashwauk and drove truck in the ore mines of northern Minnesota, transferring samples to the labs. When Plunky returned they bought a Filling Station/Auto repair (Plunky’s Garage) in Pengilly, Minn. They had four children, Josi, Johnny, Jimmy and Joey “the Bee”. She was a member of Saint Kevin’s Catholic Church and active in the local PTA. In 1960, they moved to Missoula, Mont. They ran a neighborhood store on the north side of Missoula and the Missoula Airport Café. Minnie worked as a waitress until she retired.
Minnie was a world traveler. She followed her daughter to Alabama, Texas, Germany, Italy, Japan, Virginia, Washington State and California. Minnie and her sister, Angeline Tripp, spent every February in Hawaii for over 20 years; she loved to participate in the senior Olympics, which she won most of the time. Minnie was very adventurous; she went skydiving at the age of 72 and 73 with her grandson, Paul. Her true love was dancing. She danced her heart out until she was 93 years of age. To the fiddlers, accordion, square dancers and ballroom dancing, her motto was “dance like no one is watching, sing like no one is listening and live like it's heaven on earth”.
Minnie had a radiant smile that everyone fell in love with. She was very active in volunteering at the voting booth for years. She was a member of the Red Hat society since 1998. Minnie was an avid mall walker for years. Minnie was famous for her Italian Easter bread which she baked over 100 loaves each year on Good Friday for her family and friends. She created the best thick crust cheese pizza every Friday, in Pengilly, Minn., before it was commercialized.
Minnie was a kind and giving person, she opened up her home to anyone that would come to visit and she took in college students for board in her seven bedroom Missoula home. She lived a fun, exciting life but always true to her Catholic faith. Minnie lived in Stevensville, Mont., with her son, “Bee” and daughter-in–law, Lorraine, for two years before she moved to Merced, Calif., with her daughter, Josi, in Dec. 2018.
Minnie is survived by her daughter, Mary Josephina Celico “Josi” (Richard) Fragnito-Lira; son, John James (Gay) Fragnito Jr; daughter-in-law, Sherry Fragnito; son, Joseph Daniel “Bee” (Lorraine) Fragnito; sister-in-law, Bernice Chellico, Nashwauk; her grandson, Paul Douglas (Tiffani) Hall; Shanna Fragnito (Bill) Johnson, John J Fragnito III, Frank Bradford (Glendyl) Smith IV, Amelia Fragnito (Jesse) Keely, James Cosmo Fragnito Jr.; seven great grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces.
Minnie was preceded in death by her husband, Plunky; her son, James Cosmo Fragnito from Missoula, Mont.; her siblings, Tomasina Mary “Daisy” Chellico (Joseph) Simone from Nashwauk, Minn., Louis James Chellico, from Nashwauk, Annie Chellico Deluca (Lewis) from Medford, Ore., Natale Celico and Joseph Celico from Nashwauk, Angeline Mary Chellico Tripp (Eugene) from Missoula, Mont., Eva Chellico, from Nashwauk, and James Emil (Hooner) Chellico from Las Vegas, Nev.
Funeral: There will be a memorial and celebration of life at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Garden City Funeral Home, 1705 W Broadway St, Missoula, Mont., 59808 406-543-4190.
Burial: Minnie will be laid to rest with her husband Plunky at the Sunset Memorial Gardens, 7405 Mullan Rd, Missoula, Mont., 59808 at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.
Correspondence can be sent to Josi Fragnito-Lira, 2199 W China Bar Dr., Merced, CA 95348 (253)376-1891.
