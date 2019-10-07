Mildred Alice Matthew

Mildred (Milly) Matthew, 97, of Hibbing, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm.

Milly was born on Aug.17, 1922, to Art and Esther Hill in Hibbing and graduated from Hibbing High School in 1940. She worked as a typist/secretary in Hibbing and also at the U.S. Pentagon in Washington, D.C., during WWII. Upon returning to Hibbing she married Byron (Barney) Matthew and together they celebrated 60 years of marriage and raised two children. They owned and operated Matthew’s Store and Resort on Island Lake and were active in the Silica community. During retirement they enjoyed RVing, fishing and spending time with family and friends.

Milly is survived by her son, Jack Matthew (Jean); daughter, Sheila Brey (John); and grandson, Matthew Timpane (Brianna).

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Byron; and siblings, Edna and Ed.

Funeral: Per Milly’s request, a private immediate family service and burial will be held.

Family services provided by Anderson-Daniels, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Hibbing.

