Michael Marincel, 72, of Eagan, Minn., and formerly of Hibbing, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living in Eagan.
Mike was born July 27, 1947, in Mountain Iron, to Michael and Ione (Schultz) Marincel. Michael married his wife, Sandra Voves, Nov. 20, 1976, in Hibbing, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Michael was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, the Algonquin Club and served on the Hibbing Public Library Board. Michael worked as a conservation officer in the Hibbing area for the majority of his working career. Michael enjoyed reading, Laurel and Hardy and traveling.
Michael is survived by his daughters, Rhonda (Kenny) Rein, of Bloomington, Minn., and Raquel (Eric) Lund of Hibbing; sister, Michele (Dennis) Thomson, Motley, Minn.; grandchildren: Nicole Rein of Omaha, Neb., Nolan Rein of Bloomington, Minn., John Lund, of Hibbing, and Colton Lund of Hibbing.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra; and his parents.
Funeral: Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hibbing.
Visitation: Will be held from 10 a.m. until the start of Mass.
Burial: Interment will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Friends of the Hibbing Public Library.
Arrangements are with Dougherty’s Funeral Home in Hibbing. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
