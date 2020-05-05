Michael Jurek

Michael “Mike” Robert Jurek, 39, of Red Wing (Hibbing), Minn., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 1, 2020.
He was born on July 17, 1980, in Duluth, Minn., to Steven and Patty (Dougherty) Jurek. Mike lived in numerous places but Minnesota was always his home. Mike worked at Liberty’s Lounge in Red Wing as a cook. Mike enjoyed cooking, biking, sports, UFC and time spent outdoors. He loved traveling and watching movies/podcasts, listening to music, and reading his Bible. Mike mostly cherished his time with his daughter and family.
Mike is survived by his daughter, Maekealla Jurek-Shaffer of Aurora, Minn.; his parents, Steven and Marsha Jurek of Morton, Wash., and Patty (Dougherty) Jurek of Chisholm; his brothers: Kevin (Michelle) Jurek of Red Wing, Steve (Tammy) Jurek of Hibbing, and Philip McPherson of Morton, Wash.; his sister, Kimberly Conroy of Duluth, Minn.; his nephews/nieces: Nathan, Emily, Gavin, Braxton, Brandon, Sophia and Stevee.
Mike was preceded in death by his sister, Kristina Jurek.
Funeral: A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.