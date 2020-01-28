Michael David Krauth, 71, passed away peacefully on Jan. 24, 2020, after a courageous seven year battle with lewy body dementia.
Michael graduated from Hibbing High School in 1967. He honorably and proudly served in the US Navy for four years, then resided in the Twin Cities where he worked in the travel industry and was fortunate enough to travel the world. Mike enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling and was always in the mood to reminisce about the old days.
Mike is survived by his wife, Luaine; brother, Jeff (Dede) Krauth; sisters, Robyn (Jeff) Argir, Teresa (Bryan) Rock-Schlotfeldt, and Sara Krauth and her companion Gary Yuhala.
The family wishes to express a sincere thanks to the staff at the Villa of Osseo and North Memorial Hospice for their wonderful care of Mike in his last days. A very special thank you to Mike’s niece, Jennipher Krauth Mattson and his lifelong friend, Mike Brekke, for their dedication and commitment to aiding Mike in his battle with his disease.
Funeral: The family plans to have a celebration of life for Mike at a later date.
Interment: Mike has requested, as a proud veteran, to be interred at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.