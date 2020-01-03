Michael Anthony Salminen, Sr., 90, of Bovey and formerly of Hibbing, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Kylar Glen Hospice House in Grand Rapids.
He was born July 26, 1929, in Hibbing, the son of Vern and Mayme (Collyard) Salminen. He was a graduate of Hibbing High School.
Michael was the owner/operator of Merchants Warehouse in Hibbing and Northern Air Tree Farms. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Michael is survived by his sons, Michael Jr. (Kathy) Salminen of Hibbing, and David (Janice) Salminen of Scandia, Minn.; grandchildren: Sy Salminen, Matthew Salminen, Terry Salminen and Shawn Salminen; great-grandchildren: Corrissa, Alexis and Katie; and numerous extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Bruce Salminen; brother, Werner; sister, Dorothy; grandson, Corey; and great-grandson, Trenton.
Burial: Private burial will be at the Hibbing Park “Maple Hill” Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman family funeral home, in Hibbing. To express condolences online, please visit www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
