Michael Andrew Pistilli

Michael A. Pistilli, 65, lifelong resident of Hibbing, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Essentia St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, Minn.
He was born Sept. 25, 1954, to Andrew and Katherine (Borovac) Pistilli in Hibbing. After high school, Michael proudly served his country with the United States Marine Corps. He later was employed at Minntac as an equipment operator. After he left Minntac he had worked at Geary’s Grocery. He and his wife LuAnn eventually purchased the store and ran it for several years. Michael was a member of VFW Post 8510 in Hibbing, a past commander of AMVETS Post 12, and was a member of USW Local Union. Michael was a very good woodworker. He built his own home, and was very persnickety about his yard. He was an avid golfer at Swan Lake. Michael was highly respected by his fellow workers at Minntac. He was a proud grandpa, who loved his grandchildren very much. He also had owned several German shepherds that he enjoyed training.
Michael is survived by his wife, Michelle Tomling, Hibbing; son, Michael Pistilli, Keewatin; daughter, Shanna (Dave) Guthier, Hibbing, his three grandchildren: Kadie, Jesse and Lenny Pistilli; stepchildren, Cassie DeMillo, Mountain Iron, and Justen (Kara Lee) DeMillo, Side Lake; and his many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his previous wife, LuAnn Pistilli; parents; brother, Lenny Pistilli; and his sister, Rosemary Pistilli.
Funeral: A celebration of Michael’s life will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at the Hibbing Elks Lodge 1022.
Memorials: May be made to the Mid Range Honor Guard, P.O. Box 495, Keewatin, MN 55753.
Michael’s family would like to express a sincere thank you to the Coronary Unit at St. Mary’s, the Hibbing Fire and EMT Departments, and Fairview Range Medical Center of Hibbing for the wonderful and compassionate care he received over the past few years.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for Michael, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
