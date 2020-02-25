Melvin Edward Scofield, 84, longtime resident of Hibbing, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in his home with family at his side.
He was born March 28, 1935, in Hibbing the son of Rome and Ella (Sjoholm) Scofield. He attended school in Togo and Alango. Mel was united in marriage to Shirley Anne Graham on Jan. 6, 1954, in the First Lutheran Church in Hibbing.
Mel worked for more than 45 years as a sheet metal Journeyman with Range Cornice and Roofing in Hibbing. He was a member of First Lutheran Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family, deer hunting, fishing, farming, gardening, making swings, and spending time at the cabin.
Mel is survived by his wife: Shirley; sons: Terry (Joanne) Scofield of Wyoming, Minn., Shelby (Debbie) Scofield of Hibbing and Jody (Sharon) Scofield of Hibbing; sisters: Glady Griffiths of Hibbing, Aggie Eddy of Hibbing, Irene Hardy of Hibbing, Faye (Ralph) Schmidtke of New Hope, Minn., and Shirley Hugger of Hibbing; grandchildren: LeAnne (Andy) Smith, Shelley (Josh) Stenson, Becky (Matt) Ender, Kindin Scofield, Wendy (Tim) Marolt, and Matt (Katie) Scofield; great-grandchildren: Carter, Zach, Paige, Brooke, John, Tyler, Mary, Allison, Anna, and Vivian; and numerous extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers: Raymond, Richard and Clarence “Butch”; and numerous in-laws.
Funeral: Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the First Lutheran Church in Hibbing. Rev. Sarah Fike will officiate.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday
Burial: Interment will be in the Hibbing Park “Maple Hill” Cemetery.
Memorials: Are preferred to the First Lutheran Church or to Fairview Range Hospice.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
