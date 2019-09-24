Melinda Ann (Maki) Lloyd passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.
She was born in Hibbing, on Aug. 6, 1947, the daughter of Wilho and Lillian (Koivisto) Maki. She attended Alice School and Hibbing High School, graduating with the class of 1965.
Melinda’s love of life and art carried her through her journey from helping the elderly express themselves through music and art to her own passion to create. After retiring as activities director, she continued her love of nature in art by creating beautiful paintings, drawings and numerous beaded eggs and animal sculptures.
Melinda is survived by her husband, Dennis E. Lloyd, of Tucson, Ariz. Melinda was Dennis’s wife, love and best friend for 33 years. She will be missed. Her surviving sons: Scott Swanson of Tucson, Todd (Gretchen) Swanson of Show Low, Ariz., and Eric Swanson of Surprise, Ariz.; granddaughters: Jenna and Kylie Swanson, Bella, Riley and Zoe; grandson, Cooper; great-granddaughter, Hensley; sister, Carol Maki of Hibbing; sister-in-law, Carol E. Maki of Esko, Minn.; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wil and Lillian Maki; brother, Ron Maki; brother-in-law, Maurice Maki.
