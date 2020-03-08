Maxine S. Weberg, 84, of Hibbing, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Guardian Angels Rehabilitation Center/Fairview Hospice.
She was born in Mahnomen, Minn., on Aug. 13, 1935, to Harry Schlehr and Dorothy (Schmidt) Schlehr Olson. Maxine graduated from Keewatin High School in 1954. She married her high school sweetheart, Dean Weberg, on July 8, 1956. Dean then joined the Marines and the new family moved to Oceanside, Calif. When Dean fulfilled his commitment to his country, they returned back to Minnesota and eventually settled in Kelly Lake, with their two children.
Maxine grew up in the era that required people to be wise, self sufficient, frugal, honest and hardworking. She often told the story of how she had to walk ‘miles’ uphill both ways to get to and from school. Though this may not be the exact truth — we do know that from a very young age she was no stranger to struggle and hard work.
Maxine wasn’t just the center of her immediate family, but to her entire family and close friends. She was the ‘go to’ person when you needed help. She always gave freely with a healthy side of brutal honesty. Maxine worked as a cashier for many local businesses including: Woolworth, IGA, Jubilee and Festival Foods. Maxine worked hard but also found time to enjoy life. She loved traveling, playing cards, doing crossword puzzles, gardening and most of all spending time at the cabin. In later years, Maxine found companionship and love in her beloved Boston Terrier, Nani Mae — the two were inseparable.
Maxine is survived by her children, Larry Weberg of Kelly Lake, Lori (Brian) Potter of Hibbing; siblings, John (Pris) Olson of Wadena, Minn., Robert Olson of Detroit Lakes, Minn.; grandchildren: Heather (Cole) Jeffers of Hibbing, Meredith (Jeff) Salus of Minnesota, Franklin Rice of Hibbing, and Karl (Brandi) Potter of Sedalia, Mo.; great-grandchildren: Heaven, Mason, David, Morgan, Jace, Eloise and Harlan; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and greats.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Weberg; parents, Harry Schlehr and Dorothy Olson; and siblings, Harry Schlehr Jr. and Carol Hemphill.
Funeral: Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
Visitation: Will be held one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial: Interment will follow the service at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Please join us in celebration of this amazing woman after the graveside service for a luncheon at the Sunrise Bakery in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
