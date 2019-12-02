Maurice E. Doebbeling, 89, of Duluth, formerly of Chisholm, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at the Chris Jensen Health and Rehabilitation Center in Duluth.
He was born August 23, 1930, in Albert Lea, Minn., to Harold and Genevieve (Cox) Doebbeling. Maurice was a United States Army veteran serving in the Korean War. He married Betty J. Stahl on March 6, 1971, in Chisholm. Together, they were longtime Chisholm residents before moving to Arkansas in 2010, before retiring to Duluth in 2018. Maurice worked as an electrician for Boustead Electric for 35 years. He was a member of the Chisholm Baptist Church, the Arkansas VFW and American Legion. He adored flying and passed on his love for aviation to his grandchildren. He also loved to fish with his wife and grandchildren, which were his pride and joy. He was especially tickled that his youngest granddaughter was named for him. He was an avid gardener. He will be remembered as a strong and courageous man who always set a fine example.
Maurice is survived by his wife, Betty; three children; 15 grandchildren,;10 great-grandchildren; two brothers; one sister; two sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one sister; and one brother.
Funeral: A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Chisholm Baptist Church, with Pastor Dan Erickson officiating.
Visitation: Will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial: Inurnment will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
