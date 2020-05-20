Matilda ‘Tillie’ J. Sanborn

Matilda Sanborn, 103, of Hibbing, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Cornerstone Villa in Buhl.
She was born Nov. 5, 1916, to Paul and Eva (Barich) Maras in Hibbing. Matilda was a lifelong resident of Hibbing. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Matilda graduated from Hibbing High School in 1936. She met Robert Sanborn in Hibbing and on August 31, 1941, they were married at the Immaculate Conception in Hibbing.
Matilda worked on and off for several years as a clerk for the Sunrise Bakery and the Sunrise Bakery outlet at the Red Owl. As soon as school was out, Tillie was packed and ready to go to the cabin, where the family would spend the whole summer. She truly enjoyed her summers at the lake. Matilda was constantly in motion, probably an attribute to her longevity. She was always sweeping, raking, shoveling, moving furniture and would paint everything from furniture to floors. Matilda had a hard time growing old and slowing down but she did her best to stay active. She was always friendly, sweet and kind and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her children, Mary Sanborn of Hibbing, and Robert (Arlene) Sanborn of Colbert, Wash.; grandchildren, Alice (Fred) Prtine and Jack Sanborn of Hibbing, Elizabeth Odel, John Sanborn and Jessica Sanborn of Wash.; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Matilda was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Eva; husband, Robert; and son, John.
Funeral: Private graveside services will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery at a later date.
To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
