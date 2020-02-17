Marylin Mae (Nelson) Basarich

Marylin Mae Basarich, 92, of West St. Paul, Minn., died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
Marylin will be dearly missed by her children, Michele (Mike) Haedrich and Mark (Shawn) Basarich; grandchildren: Jenny (Ryan) McGillen and Emily Haedrich, Beau Burgess and Madison Malloy; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Patrick McGillen.
Funeral: A celebration of Marylin’s life will be at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Augustana Lutheran Church, 1400 S. Robert St., West St. Paul.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials: Preferred to Alzheimer’s Association.
We would like to send our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff at Southview Senior Care Facility where Marylin received loving support and excellent care.
Willwerscheid West-Heights Chapel 651-457-7938
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.