Marylin Mae (Nelson) Basarich

Marylin Mae Basarich, 92, of West St. Paul, Minn., died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.

Marylin will be dearly missed by her children, Michele (Mike) Haedrich and Mark (Shawn) Basarich; grandchildren: Jenny (Ryan) McGillen and Emily Haedrich, Beau Burgess and Madison Malloy; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Patrick McGillen.

Funeral: A celebration of Marylin’s life will be at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Augustana Lutheran Church, 1400 S. Robert St., West St. Paul.

Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials: Preferred to Alzheimer’s Association.

We would like to send our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff at Southview Senior Care Facility where Marylin received loving support and excellent care.

Willwerscheid West-Heights Chapel 651-457-7938

