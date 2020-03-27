Mary S. Debevec, 77, of Eveleth, died March 27, 2020, at Waterview Pines in Virginia.
She was born Sept. 16, 1942, in Virginia to James and Jacqueline (Hutchinson) Sullivan. She graduated from Mountain Iron High School and received her BS and MS Degrees from the University of Minnesota. She also traveled abroad as a Fulbright-Hays Scholar.
She was united in marriage to Raymond Debevec on June 19, 1965, at Sacred Heart Church in Mountain Iron. She was a Home Economics and Social Studies instructor for 30 years in the Chisholm School System. She also owned and operated the Sportsmen's Bar in Eveleth for 10 years with her husband.
She was proud to reside at the same home in Eveleth for 55 years and serve on the Eveleth Police Commission. Mary was an intelligent, classy and generous lady with the ability to prepare amazing meals.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Raymond; brother, James; and an infant son.
She is survived by her sons, David (Teresa), Tower, Minn., Anthony (Andrea), Stillwater, Minn.; granddaughter, Frances; sister-in-law, Diane (Marvin) Kiffmeyer; nieces and nephews; cousin, Jacquie Arquette; numerous close friends and neighbors.
The family would like to thank the staff at Waterview Pines and East Range Hospice for their compassionate care.
Funeral: Private services will be held.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Eveleth’s 4th of July Committee.
Arrangements are entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com
