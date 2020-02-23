Mary Katherine Ross

Mary Katherine Ross, 68, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

Mary grew up in Hibbing, before moving to Edina, Minn., where she worked as a psychiatric nurse at the VA home for many years.

She is survived by son, James (Sam) Ross; sisters, Jane and Ann; and brothers: John, Andy and Charlie.

Visitation: A visitation to celebrate Mary’s life will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Gill Brothers Funeral Home, 9947 Lyndale Ave. S, Bloomington, Minn.

Arrangements are with Gill Brothers Funeral Home, Bloomington. www.GILLBROTHERS.com.

