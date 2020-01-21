Mrs. Duane John Russ, 88, of New Hope, Minn., died peacefully at home on Jan. 17, 2020.
She graduated with a teaching degree from St. Cloud Teachers College, Minn., in 1955, and taught elementary school for 38 years. She especially loved teaching 4th grade. In addition to teaching 25 years in the Robbinsdale school district, she taught in Hibbing and St. Cloud.
Mary Jo and Duane loved to travel, both in the US and internationally. Though they didn’t have any children, Mary Jo and Duane took great pleasure in keeping in contact with her 40 nieces and nephews as well as close friends with whom she loved playing cards.
Mary Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Duane John Russ (1928 – 2015) of 58 years; her mother, Mabel Agnus (Plouf) Vashro (1895-1978); and her father, Reuben Arthur Vashro (1895 - 1952).
Funeral: Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday Jan. 23, at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 7301 Bass Lake Rd, Crystal, Minn.
Visitation: Will start one hour prior to the funeral.
Burial: Will be Tuesday Jan. 28, at 1:30 p.m. in Maple Hill Cemetery, 12057 US-169, Hibbing, Minn. 55746.
In lieu of flowers, donations to: Feed My Starving Children, 401 93rd Avenue NW, Coon Rapids, Minn. 55433, 763-504-2919. www.KapalaGlodekMalone.com.
