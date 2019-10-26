Mary J. (Cox) (nee’ Berdey) Clark

Mary J. Clark, 98, longtime Hibbing resident and formerly of Chisholm, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at Heritage Manor in Chisholm.
She was born March 30, 1921 to John and Maria Berdey in Nanticoke, Pa. Mary moved to Chisholm at the age of 3 and later graduated from Chisholm High School. She then moved to Hibbing in 1943 after uniting in marriage with Robert Cox Jr. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Hibbing, Degree of Honor, and most recently Silver Sneakers. Mary was active in various church related activities throughout her lifetime. She enjoyed gardening, knitting and canning as pastimes. She also wintered in Arizona with her late husband, Gerald Clark Sr.
She is survived by her children, Jim (Kersti) Cox, Oxford, Ohio, Kathy (Ray) Lee, Hibbing, and Greg (Candy) Clark, Bloomington, Minn.; her six grandchildren, Kaila Cox, Lebanon, Ohio, Alison Cox, Denver, Colo., Greg Lee, Hibbing, Amy (Mike) Glass, Blaine, Minn., Karen (Sean) Garrity, Coon Rapids, Minn., and Kamie (Matthew) Moen, Minneapolis, Minn.; nine great-grandchildren, Georgia, Alexandra, Sophia, Zachary, Johnathan, Benjamin, Samantha, Liana and Caroline; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Robert Cox Jr., and Gerald Clark Sr.; and her sister, Anne Sokol.
Funeral: Services for Mary will be 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 1, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Terry Tilton will officiate.
Visitation: Will be from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. The visitation will then continue one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Friday.
Interment: will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.