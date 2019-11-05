Mary Eleanor Louis Thompson

Mary E. Louis Thompson, 94, of Wheat Ridge, Colo., walked into eternity on Sunday Morning, Oct. 6, 2019, at 7:45 a.m., as her daughter, Carol Jean, her daughter Mariellen, and her boyfriend, Frank bid her adieu at her residence of Wheatridge Manor in Wheat Ridge.
Mary was born as the third child of 12 to Henry Levy and Mary Frances in New Effington, S.D., on Nov. 14, 1924. Her 94 plus years were filled with paths that lead to becoming an RN, finding the love of her life, Orvin, and birthing eight children, seven of whom she raised after her husband, Orvin, preceded her in death when she was only 42.
“If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.” These words rang through the halls of Mary’s life, as she exemplified love for all as a sister, a wife, a mom, a grandmother, an aunt, a friend, and a leader.
She is survived by her brother, Frank Cuffe; seven children: Dennis, Drinda, Paulette, Carol, Tim, Orvin and Mariellen; 15 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, and more.
Mary always honored the memory of those who preceded her in death: her husband, Orvin; son, David; her grandson Justin; father, Henry Levi; mother, Mary Frances; brothers: Bill, Pat, Jack, Tom and Michael; sisters: Nancy, Rosie, Leah, Aggie and Margaret.
Funeral: Services for Mary will be noon, Saturday, Nov. 9, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 113 S.W. Fourth St., Chisholm. The Rev. Fr. Anthony Craig will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial.
Visitation: Will be from 11:30 a.m. until the noon Mass in the Vestibule of St. Joseph’s on Saturday.
Burial: Interment will be in Chisholm Cemetery, Chisholm. A reception will be held at Valentini’s Supper Club immediately following the Rite of Committal at the cemetery.
Memorials: Flowers and donations sent to the Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing, 2615 1st Avenue, Hibbing, MN 55746.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
