Mary E. (Evancevich) Brady, 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 28, 2019, at the Osborne Rehabilitation Center, in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Mary was born on Nov. 14, 1924, in Hibbing, to John and Anne (Krampotich) Evancevich of Carson Lake, Minn. She graduated from Hibbing High School and worked at the Old Howard in Hibbing. Mary married Chester Brady on April 8, 1944, and they celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary this year. Chet and Mary raised three children, Lyle, Richard (Dick) and Shelley in Corey Acres, Hibbing. They moved to Scottsdale in 1976, where they both worked and enjoyed the weather.
Mary is survived by her husband, Chester; daughter, Shelley (Greg) Corradi; grandchildren: Jodi Tappe, Rhonda Tyllia, Joseph Brady, Gina Amatuzio, Jaclyn Simon and Megan Gornick; sisters-in-law, Donna Tronnes and Patty Williams; and many great and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Lyle and Dick in 2017; grandson, Robert Corradi in 2005; and siblings: baby Zorie, John (Mary) Evancevich and Gloria (Edward) Zaitz.
Funeral: At Mary's request private arrangements were made.
