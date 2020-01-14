Mary Candace (Maki) Markovich

Mary, age 70, lost her battle with lung cancer on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at her home in Hibbing, with her children by her side.
She was born April 25, 1949, in Chisholm, to Kaino and Violet (Goette) Maki. She was raised in Buhl and graduated from Buhl High School in 1968. On May 3, 1969, she was united in marriage to James Markovich in Buhl and from this union she had two children, Bill and Candy.
Mary’s favorite time of year was summer. Each July, Mary would spend time with her grandchildren and children, these were her most treasured moments.
She is survived by her children, Bill (Stephanie LeDuc) Markovich, Grand Forks, N.D., and Candy (Mario) Costa, Toronto, Ontario, Canada; grandchildren, Katie (Wade) Wessling, Bismarck, N.D., Josh (Kate) Baldock, Fargo, N.D., Zach Markovich, Wyatt and Cole LeDuc, all of Grand Forks, N.D., and Marissa Markovich, Sarina and Vanessa Costa, all of Toronto, Ontario; great-grandson, Sawyer Wessling, Bismarck, N.D.; siblings, Kaino Maki, Hibbing, Robert (Nancy) Maki, and Marlene Skahl, both of Buhl, Donna Avelsgard, Eagan, Minn.; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her brother-in-law, Henry Skahl Sr.; her sister-in-law, Barbara Maki; her nephew, Jeff Maki; and her daughter-in-law, Kori Markovich.
Our deepest thanks to the Fairview Range Hospice staff.
Funeral: Memorial services for Mary will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. Celebrant Siyanda Elizabeth will be officiating.
Visitation: Will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday.
Funeral arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for Mary, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.