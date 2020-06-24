Martha L. Peterson, 87, passed away peacefully at her Grand Junction home.
She was born in St. Paul, Minn., on Feb. 22, 1933, to Charles and Amy Perry. She spent her childhood and graduated from High School in St. Paul.
Martha met Charles E. Peterson on a blind date and they went to see the movie "Ma and Pa Kettle at the Farm," they strangely had two flat tires during their date. They married on Oct. 30, 1953, in St. Paul, Martha's sister-in-law said, "I'll give it five years, it won't last." Martha and Charles celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary in 2008. He preceded her in death on Nov. 14, 2008, in Grand Junction.
Martha lived in Grand Junction for the last thirty-five years; she was a homemaker and attended the American Lutheran Church. She enjoyed afternoons shopping, having lunch and watching her grandchildren.
She leaves behind her five sons: Curt (Caryl), Paul (Terri), Richard (Rita), Don, Ken (Jennifer), Chris (Vicki); sixteen grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two infant sons.
Friends and family may leave their condolences at www.martinmortuary.com.
