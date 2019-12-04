Marlon Lee Johnson, 65, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, Minn., from cardiac arrest.
Marlon was born Nov. 21, 1954, in Hibbing. He was a lifelong resident of Minnesota, having lived shortly in Colorado.
In his early years, Marlon obtained an extreme work ethic on Grandpa Johnson's farm. Later, he obtained an Associate's Degree from Normandale Community College and shortly attended the University of Minnesota in pursuit of a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology. Marlon worked as a construction worker throughout his life, and as a volleyball coach later in life. Marlon loved fishing, hunting, and camping, and was known as "Mr. Walleye" to his friends.
Marlon had an immense passion for volleyball and coached at Northern Lights Junior Volleyball, Burnsville High School and Bloomington Jefferson High School. For years, Marlon trained, motivated, and inspired hundreds of volleyball players and their families. He often worked overtime to give free lessons even as he coached multiple teams. Moreover, he sponsored several girls so they could play club volleyball. Marlon was known for his boisterous laugh, kind smile, and enthusiasm for the sport.
Marlon is survived by his son, Garrett Johnson; his daughter, Raeanne Johnson; her children: Cohen, McKenna, and Finlee; his brothers, Terry Johnson and Walt (born Lauri) Johnson; and many other relatives, friends and colleagues.
He was preceded in death by parents, Walter and Doris (née Tamminen) Johnson; and his sister, Melodie Nichols.
Funeral: A public memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Bloomington Jefferson High School (4001 W. 102nd St., Minneapolis, MN 55437). Viewing and open-mic memory sharing to follow service.
