Marlinda 'Marcie' D. Judkins

Marcie D. Judkins, 66, is sleeping in heaven.
She was born Sept. 9, 1952, in Lansing, Mich. A homemaker by trade, Marcie enjoyed crocheting, playing on her tablet and art work. She also had a place in her heart for hummingbirds, butterflies and turtles.
She is survived by her husband, Kerry Judkins, Hibbing; son, Charles Knauer, Virginia; numerous brothers; sisters; five grandchildren, Jonathan Knauer, Makayla Knauer, both of Hibbing, Antonio Ketola, Duluth, Tonia Knauer, La Crosse, Wis., and Sky Knauer, W.Va.; and her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tamara Knauer; two brothers; and her parents.
Funeral: Services for Marcie will be 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 5, at Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Rev. Steve Tomberlin will officiate.
Visitation: Will be one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home on Monday.
Interment: Will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
