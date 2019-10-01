Marjory L. DeMillo, 86, longtime resident of Hibbing, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Guardian Angels Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hibbing.
She was born on Feb. 15, 1933, to Simbart and Fanny (Wirtanen) Mattson in Togo, Minn. Marjory attended Togo Schools through eighth grade, then attended Alango High School from 9-12 grade. She later attended Hibbing Junior College where she completed her secretarial degree, after raising her four children, Timothy, Mark, Denise and Louis Jr. Marjory went to work for Northern Mining Equipment Company for over 20 years. She retired and then returned to work at East Range Clinic in Virginia as a medical secretary, retiring in 1993.
Marjory is survived by her husband, Louis DeMillo, Hibbing; children: Tim (Joanne) DeMillo, Hibbing, Mark (Holly) DeMillo, Anderson, Ind.; sister, Darlene Begich, Virginia; her brother, Ronald (Heidi) Mattson, Paynesville, Minn.; two grandchildren, John Sullivan, Alena DeMillo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two children, Denise and Louis DeMillo Jr.; sister, Shirley Wirkkula; and two brothers, Simbart Rodney Mattson and Robert H. Mattson.
Funeral: Services for Marjory will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at First Lutheran Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Sarah Fike will officiate.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Friday.
Burial: Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
