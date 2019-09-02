Marjorie L. Peterson, 95, of Chisholm, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Cornerstone Villa in Buhl.
She was born Aug. 16, 1924, in Chisholm, to Katherine (Mihelich) Champa. She was a graduate of Chisholm High School, class of 1942 and a lifelong Chisholm resident. Marjorie was united in marriage to Andrew Levchak Jr. on July 6, 1946 and to Walter Peterson in September of 1977. She was very active in her community, serving as mayor of Chisholm in 1996. She loved spending time with her family and writing poetry.
Marjorie was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Lake St. Senior Citizens, 55 plus Club, V.F. W. Auxiliary, and the Slovenian Women’s Union. She remained active in many community affairs and participated on various local, regional and state boards: the Senior Citizens Executive Board, Heritage Manor, RAMS board president and also their publicity chairman, the Health Systems Agency of Western Lake Superior, League of Minnesota Cities board of director, Legislative Contact Person-strategies Task Force, Revenue Bonding, Tax Increment, HUD Grants and Municipal Bonding, and was very active in her community, serving as mayor of Chisholm in 1996. She loved spending time writing poetry.
Marjorie is survived by her children, Carol Browne, Andrea Duncan, Rick (Debbie) Levchak, Lisbeth (Robin) Streit; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; one sister, Gladys Groshel; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother; husbands, Andrew Levchak and Walter Peterson; two brothers, six sisters.
Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Chisholm, with Fr. Anthony Craig as celebrant.
Visitation: Will begin Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chapel in Chisholm, and will continue two hours prior to the service at the church.
Interment: Will be in Chisholm Cemetery.
