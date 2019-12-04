Marion DeKay

Marion DeKay, 95, of Hibbing and formerly of Brooten, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Guardian Angels Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hibbing.

Marion is survived by her son, Richard DeKay of Cut Bank, Mont.; daughter, Lynn (Daniel) Cooper of Pengilly; four grandchildren: James (Rachel) Olson, Lyndsy (Jason) Plum, Dixie DeKay and Suzy DeKay; five great-grandchildren: Aubri Olson, Gage Plum, Anthony DeKay, Tyber Chaplin and Hudson DeKay; two sisters-in-law, Jane Sagedahl and Gail Anderson, both of Brooten; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Mary Sagedahl; son, Mark DeKay; former husband, Clayton DeKay; two sisters, Cordella (Gerhard) Ellingson and Clarice (Rueben) Ellingson; and two brothers, Sidney Sagedahl and Ronald Sagedahl.

Funeral: Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brooten with Rev. Steven Bovendam officiating.

Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the services at the church.

