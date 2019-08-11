Marilyn K. Bray, 66, of Chisholm, went home to be with our Lord on Monday, July 1, 2019.

Please join us for a celebration of life, visitation, and luncheon at the First Baptist Church of Chisholm at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.

Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries