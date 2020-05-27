Marilyn (Faust) Vernon, 64, of Hibbing, died peacefully in her sleep at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2020, in her home with her loving husband and friend of 25 years and her two sisters by her side.
Born to Harold and Ginger (Boyer) Faust on May 7, 1956, Marilyn grew up in Chisholm, where she attended the Chisholm Public Schools and graduated in 1974. In 1978, Marilyn graduated from St. Catherine University in St. Paul with a BA in Nursing. She worked at Fairview hospital in Minneapolis for 40 years. Marilyn met and married John Vernon in 1995. After retirement in 2018, Marilyn and John moved back to the Iron Range to be with family and spend more time at the cabin. Marilyn was dearly loved by God, spouse, family, and friends. She enjoyed being with them and hearing their stories. She had a great admiration for those who dedicated their lives to telling others about God’s love for them and caring for their physical and emotional needs. She supported people whenever she could and encouraged others to do the same. Her favorite bible reading was I Cor. 13. Marilyn was grateful and humbled by the many blessings God showered her with throughout her life.
Marilyn is survived by her best friend and spouse, John Vernon; two sisters, Ev Faust Newby and Carolyn (Mark) McClellan; two brothers, John (Sue) Faust and Jim (Karen) Faust; and two sisters-in-law, Janet (Wayne) Wright, and Judi Eagan. She is also survived by 30 nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral: A memorial service will be postponed until a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Chisholm. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
