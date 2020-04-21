Marilyn E. Reed

Marilyn Elaine (Anderson) Reed, 88, of Watertown, S.D., passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at a local care center in Watertown.
Marilyn was born on Dec. 30, 1931, to Martin and Ethel (Storlie) Anderson in Kandiyohi County, Minn. She attended schools in Paynesville and Duluth, Minn., graduating from Denfeld High School in 1950.
She was married to Jack Reed of Hibbing, Minn., in 1953, and they had one son, Thomas. They resided in Hibbing until Jack’s death at which time Marilyn returned to Duluth where she was employed by Metropolitan Life and Norwest Bank. She later moved to Watertown to be with her son, Tom.
Marilyn is survived by her son, Tom of Watertown, S.D.; her brother, Gerald (Gloria) Anderson of Duluth, Minn.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins who loved her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; and her parents.
Funeral: Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and per Marilyn’s request, there will only be a private family service at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.