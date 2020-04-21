Marilyn E. Reed

Marilyn Elaine (Anderson) Reed, 88, of Watertown, S.D., passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at a local care center in Watertown.

Marilyn was born on Dec. 30, 1931, to Martin and Ethel (Storlie) Anderson in Kandiyohi County, Minn. She attended schools in Paynesville and Duluth, Minn., graduating from Denfeld High School in 1950.

She was married to Jack Reed of Hibbing, Minn., in 1953, and they had one son, Thomas. They resided in Hibbing until Jack’s death at which time Marilyn returned to Duluth where she was employed by Metropolitan Life and Norwest Bank. She later moved to Watertown to be with her son, Tom.

Marilyn is survived by her son, Tom of Watertown, S.D.; her brother, Gerald (Gloria) Anderson of Duluth, Minn.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins who loved her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; and her parents.

Funeral: Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and per Marilyn’s request, there will only be a private family service at a later date.

