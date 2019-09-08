Marie Emma (Fay) Warwas, went to be with the Lord Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Oak Hill Assisted Living in Grand Rapids.
Marie was born on Sept. 18, 1931, to Leslie and Christina Fay in Bemidji, Minn. She lost her mom at a very young age and was raised by her aunt and uncles. She married Wayne Warwas on April 2, 1950, and soon moved away to a little town called Nashwauk, where Wayne started work as a miner.
Marie was a homemaker. She was a very active member in the community and the Nashwauk Lutheran Church. She was involved in a church circle group and volunteered at the church for funerals, quilt making, making soap and many other events.
She loved picking berries and always had pies, jelly and desserts from her picking. She loved to cook and have all the family over. She always had enough for everyone, even those surprise visitors who were always welcome. She was a very special lady and will be dearly missed.
Surviving family includes Margaret (Don) Strom, Barbara Karnes (Lonnie) and Don (Lynn) Warwas; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne, of 61 years; brother, John Fay; son, Ron; daughter, Karen; and son, Roger.
Funeral: Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Nashwauk Alliance Church, 825 First St., Nashwauk, with Rev. John Weiher officiating.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service at the church Saturday.
Burial: Interment in Nashwauk Cemetery.
Arrangements by Andrews-Libbey Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 218-326-4000. Please see online family guestbook at www.andrews-libbeyfh.com.
