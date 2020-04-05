Marianne Hnatko

Marianne Hnatko, 77, of Hibbing, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at her home.

She was born Sept. 28, 1942, to John and Ann (Linko) Hnatko. She was a graduate of Hibbing High School and obtained a master’s degree in Library Science from the University of Minnesota. Marianne worked for the Minneapolis Public Library System before moving back to Hibbing and becoming a longtime Hibbing resident.

She is survived by her brother, Karl (Marty) Hnatko of Hibbing, and nephews, Todd (Janelle) Hnatko of Hermantown, Minn; Shawn (Crystal) Hnatko of Fairfield, Calif.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Michael Paul.

Funeral: In accordance with Marianne’s wishes, there will be a private graveside service at a later date at the Chisholm Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Marianne Hnatko as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries