Mariann M. Wihela, 79, longtime resident of Hibbing, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
She was born Oct. 11, 1940, in Deer River, Minn., the daughter of Clarence and Margaret (Needham) York. She was a graduate of Bigfork High School and the School of Cosmetology in Hibbing. Mariann was united in marriage to Robert Wihela on May 9, 1962, in Bigfork.
Mariann worked as a beautician in Hibbing until becoming a full-time homemaker upon her husband Bob’s return from the military. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, was past president of the Silica/Lynwood Ladies Club, past member of the Silica/Lynwood Seniors, and the Sons of Norway Midnatsolen Lodge 058. Her talents included baking, knitting, crocheting, cross-stitch and other misc. crafts — often given as gifts to family members, former neighbors and friends throughout the country.
Mariann is survived by her husband of 58 years, Bob; sons: Donald Wihela of Belton, Mo., Daniel Wihela of Sacramento, Calif., and Allen (Corrine) Wihela of Navarre, Fla.; grandson, Zackery Wihela of Navarre, Fla.; brother, Robert (Pam) York of Cohasset, Minn.; sister, Joyce (Gerald) Gravdahl of Brooklyn Center, Minn.; a niece; two nephews; and numerous extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Thomas, Clarence Jr., and Donald York; brother-in-law, Jack Wihela; and sisters-in-law, Pricilla York and Karen York.
Funeral: A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date at the Hibbing Park “Maple Hill” Cemetery.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences online please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
