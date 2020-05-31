Funeral arrangements for Mariann M. Wihela, 79, of Hibbing are pending with Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing.

She died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.

