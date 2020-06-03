Marian Micka Pearson, 101, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Highland Chateau Rehabilitation Center in St. Paul, Minn.
Marian was born June 10, 1918, in Hibbing, Minn. After graduating from Hibbing High School, she attended the College of St. Catherine in St. Paul, where she graduated with an English degree. She taught school at Sacred Heart, Minn., for a year before moving to New York City where she worked in the office of the British Royal Navy. Over her long lifetime, she often recalled with great fondness her love for New York and the sights and adventures she experienced while living there. Her greatest adventure did indeed begin in New York City where she met and eventually married Ian Forrett Scott Pearson, then a lieutenant in the British Royal Navy. Marian and Ian returned to Hibbing, where they lovingly raised their six children. Shortly after Ian’s death in 1975, Marian moved to the Twin Cities to be closer to her children.
Marian was dedicated to her family throughout her long life. She treasured each and every one of them and in her calm, unassuming way, offered each her unconditional love and her quiet wisdom. Whether you were family or friend, her warmth and graciousness were readily apparent and she welcomed you in, whoever you were.
Marian is survived by her children: J. Ian (Julie Collins), Robert (Chris), Thomas (Sue Voigt), Jean Ryan (Patrick) and Martha Cianchette (Dan); as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ian; daughter, Ann Pearson Gerber; her infant son, John; and sisters, Sr. Mary Virginia Micka and Elizabeth Micka Thouin.
Marian’s family would like to thank the staff at both the Highland Chateau and Brookdale Hospice for the care and comfort given to her. Her family wants her to know she can rest and be at peace for she has done her job long and well. We will carry on with her blessing, though we can only hope and pray we are able to do it with half of her grace!
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Thomson-Dougherty Historic Funeral Home, 2535 Park Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55404. Tel: 612-871-4407.
