Marguerite (Peggy) Lovejoy Koslucher, 95, of Hibbing, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Guardian Angels Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hibbing.

She was born Nov. 15, 1924, in Manitou, Minn.

Peggy was the first of six children born to Keith and Marion (Seeley) Lovejoy. She married Martin Edward Koslucher on Oct. 4, 1947. Together they raised three children and two nieces. Peggy worked as an RN in Hibbing until she retired. She loved reading, flower gardening and knitting. Playing cards and baking most of the time. Spending time at the Rainey River was her sheer delight.

She is survived by her children: Martin Koslucher Jr., Wautoma, Wis., Keith (Leslie) Koslucher, Hibbing, Marion Scott, Los Angeles, Calif.; niece, Leslie Grenick, South Boston, Va.; grandchildren: Jason (Robin) Koslucher, Neena, Wis., Corina Koslucher, Oshkosh, Wis., Jlynn (Justin) Kahnert, Oakdale, Minn., Michael Koslucher, Hibbing, Paul (Jana) Mayne, Lehi, Utah, Sarah (Jean Michel) Alperin, Yucca Valley, Calif., Jasmine (Sharone) Rotkopf, Bell Canyon, Calif., Caitlin (Brendan) Hawkins, Los Angeles, Calif.; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A special Thank You to the wonderful caregivers at Hillcrest Suites, Guardian Angels and Fairview Hospice.

Funeral: Services for Peggy will be 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Fr. Jeremy Bock will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial.

Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the funeral Mass at the church on Monday.

Burial: Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.

Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Marguerite Koslucher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries