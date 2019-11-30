Marguerite (Peggy) Lovejoy Koslucher, 95, of Hibbing, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Guardian Angels Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hibbing.
She was born Nov. 15, 1924, in Manitou, Minn.
Peggy was the first of six children born to Keith and Marion (Seeley) Lovejoy. She married Martin Edward Koslucher on Oct. 4, 1947. Together they raised three children and two nieces. Peggy worked as an RN in Hibbing until she retired. She loved reading, flower gardening and knitting. Playing cards and baking most of the time. Spending time at the Rainey River was her sheer delight.
She is survived by her children: Martin Koslucher Jr., Wautoma, Wis., Keith (Leslie) Koslucher, Hibbing, Marion Scott, Los Angeles, Calif.; niece, Leslie Grenick, South Boston, Va.; grandchildren: Jason (Robin) Koslucher, Neena, Wis., Corina Koslucher, Oshkosh, Wis., Jlynn (Justin) Kahnert, Oakdale, Minn., Michael Koslucher, Hibbing, Paul (Jana) Mayne, Lehi, Utah, Sarah (Jean Michel) Alperin, Yucca Valley, Calif., Jasmine (Sharone) Rotkopf, Bell Canyon, Calif., Caitlin (Brendan) Hawkins, Los Angeles, Calif.; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A special Thank You to the wonderful caregivers at Hillcrest Suites, Guardian Angels and Fairview Hospice.
Funeral: Services for Peggy will be 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Fr. Jeremy Bock will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the funeral Mass at the church on Monday.
Burial: Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.