Marcus Victor Hill, 69, passed away on Aug. 11, 2019, in St. Louis Park, Minn.
Marcus was born on January 20, 1950 in Minneapolis. Growing up, Marcus spent time in Minneapolis, Elk River, and Virginia, but he spent most of his life in Cloverdale. Outside of Cloverdale, he most enjoyed the summers he spent on his grandparent’s farm in Elk River. The Mordal farm and the Mordal family were special to Marcus, his wife and his children.
On July 14, 1973, Marcus married the love of his life, Joanne (Schultz), at Cloverdale Hall. He worked briefly at a lumber mill, but he ultimately worked at National Steel for more than 32 years, retiring in 2008. Marcus loved playing cards, fishing, hunting, camping, gardening, and for a brief period, raising chickens. However, the most important things to Marcus were his family and his community. When he wasn’t watching his children play baseball and softball, he spent many Summer days volunteering at the Cloverdale baseball field, including coaching, fundraising and running concessions. He thoroughly enjoyed the annual Schultz family get-together and trips to Apple River. He was also an active Boy Scouts volunteer and served as a volunteer firefighter with the Nashwauk Township Volunteer Fire Department. Most recently, he was involved in the community’s fundraising efforts to construct the Nashwauk Township Community Center.
Marcus is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Joanne (Schultz) Hill of Crystal; brother, Randy (Marie) Hill of Chisholm; sister, Colleen (Ray) Wilson of Hibbing; son, Jason (Lori) Hill of Burnsville; daughter, Tammi (Matthew) Widener of Maple Plain; son, Justin (Mariah) Hill of Plymouth; and his six precious grandchildren, Carter, Madilyn, Sophia, Gabrielle, Jack and Collin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Hill in 1980 and Carol “Kay” (Mordal) Hill in 1996; and brother, Lloyd Jensen.
Marcus’s family would like to express a sincere thank you to North Memorial Hospice and Palliative Care and his caretakers at the Estates of St. Louis Park.
Funeral: Services for Marcus will be at noon, Friday, Aug. 30, at the Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. The Rev. Jack Tillotson will officiate.
Visitation: Will be for two hours prior to the funeral service at the funeral home on Friday.
Burial: Interment will be in Nashwauk Cemetery, Nashwauk.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
