Maila Helina Esterberg, 86, of Meadowlands, formerly of Toivola and Hibbing, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Hummingbird Assisted Living in Meadowlands.

She was born in Kalajoki, Finland, to Kalle and Fanni (Lankila) Rahkola on Jan. 24, 1933, and immigrated here in 1954. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary 3044 in Cotton, Ladies of Kalava 20 in Eveleth, Finns and Friends in Hibbing, and Hope Lutheran Church in Toivola.

Maila is survived by her children: Diane (Jeff Lahti) Esterberg of Toivola, Dean Esterberg of Ham Lake, Minn., and Mike Esterberg of Toivola; grandson, Brandon (Carrie Calder) Tracy of Lavell Township; great-grandson, Christopher Tracy; her sister, Tuula (Bruce) Hill of Poplar Grove, Ill.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arnold Esterberg; and siblings, Martin Rahkola and Mirja Mattonen.

The family would like to extend a thank you to St. Croix Hospice of Hermantown and the staff and friends at Hummingbird Assisted Living in Meadowlands for the exceptional care they both provided for Maila.

Funeral: Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing with the Rev. Tim Martenson officiating.

Visitation: Will be held one hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home.

Burial: Will be in the Toivola Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.doughertyofhibbing.com.

