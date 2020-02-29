Maida Cowling Erickson, 92, of Coleraine, Minn., died as the sun set on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Northwoods Villa in Grand Rapids, with her daughter Joanne, granddaughter Leah, and former daughter-in-law Vickie by her side.
Maida was born May 6, 1927, to Randall (Hank) and Hannah (Newberg) Cowling in Hibbing, and was a proud graduate of Hibbing High School.
Maida married Roy Erickson on July 27, 1947. Roy and Maida moved to “The Model Village,” Coleraine in 1956, where they raised their children, Randall, Reed, and Joanne.
In their retirement years, Maida and Roy became snowbirds, spending the winters at their “golf shack” at the Valley International Country Club in Brownsville, Texas. Summers were spent at the cabin on Little Sturgeon, Side Lake.
Maida had a strong spirit, a quick wit, and a good sense of humor. She was a talented crocheter and a great bread maker. She loved sunsets, bird watching, and good manners. She welcomed company into her home and was always ready to solve the world’s problems over a cup of coffee. She was an active member of her community, enjoyed playing bocce ball at The Riverside, golfing at Eagle Ridge, and loved playing bridge every week with her ‘good pals.’
Maida is survived by her son, Reed (Paula) Erickson of Side Lake; daughter, Joanne Erickson (Tom Caouette) of DeLand, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Lynda Erickson of Side Lake; grandchildren, Brett (Karen) Denzel, Rolf (Monica) Erickson, Heather (Tim) McNally, Todd (Nancy) Erickson, Leah (Justin) Crossley, Kyle (Missy) Erickson, Seth Erickson, Emily Erickson; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Randall Cowling; and former daughters-in-law, Ginny Erickson of Coleraine, and Vickie (Al) Whirley of Grand Rapids.
Maida was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Erickson; son, Randall Erickson; parents, Randall and Hannah Cowling; and brother, Donald Cowling.
Funeral: Per Maida’s wishes, an interment ceremony will take place this spring, to be announced at a later date.
