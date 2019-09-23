Mae I. Pokorney, 97, of St. Therese Residence, New Hope, Minn., formerly of Hibbing, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.
Mae is survived by her five children: Joan Pokorney Costanzi, Buffalo, David (Pam) Pokorney, Chaska, Diane Pokorney, Robbinsdale, James (Susan) Pokorney, Northfield, Mark (Patricia) Pokorney, Buffalo; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by Charles Pokorney, husband of 61 years; and son-in-law, Barry Costanzi.
Funeral: Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday Sept. 27, at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 155 County Road 24, Wayzata, Minn.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the Mass at the church.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church.
Funeral arrangements are with Gearty-Delmore, www.gearty-delmore.com.
