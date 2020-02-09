Lynn Benepe, 45-year resident of Swan Lake, Pengilly, passed away on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, after a thankfully brief struggle with complications of destabilized congestive heart failure.

She is survived by her husband, Lou; daughter, Andi; grandson, Jonathon; two sisters, Joan and Mary; four brothers: Jim, Don, Jon and Tom; and their voluminous families.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Rick.

She will be missed ALWAYS.

Per Lynn’s request, there will be no memorials or services.

If you wish to honor her memory, please donate to your local animal shelter, or consider adopting a pet.

To plant a tree in memory of Lynn Benepe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries