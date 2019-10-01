Lynn K. Nichols, 67, Hibbing, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Essentia St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth.
Lynn was born Nov. 13, 1951, in Hibbing, the daughter of Kelly and Mary Sullivan. Besides raising the family she loved, Lynn had worked at Hibbing Electronics as the plant supervisor and then worked for AFSCME in Nashwauk.
Lynn is survived by her husband, Dale; sons: Robert (Jessica) Nichols of Berthoud, Colo., and Ryan (Charissa) Nichols of Portland, Ore.; brothers, Cary (Joan) Sullivan of Hibbing and Danny (Bridget) O‘Sullivan of Bessemer, Mich.; and two grandchildren, Jayda and Logan.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral: Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Dougherty Funeral Home, Hibbing.
Visitation: Will be from 9:30 a.m. until the service at the funeral home Thursday.
Burial: Will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery, Hibbing.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
