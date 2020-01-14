Lynda Ann (Zebott) Stavnes, 72, of Hibbing, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at her home with family.
She was born on Oct. 21, 1947, in Providence, R.I., to Albert and Doris (Greenwood) Zebott. She moved to the Hibbing area in 1968 and was later joined in marriage to Robert Stavnes for 49 years. Lynda was a huge fan of the Minnesota Twins and was quite the fisherwoman. She loved to garden, plant and take care of many kinds of different flowers. Her favorite pastime was spending summer days out at the cabin on Island Lake with her family and especially being with her four beloved grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Robert; children, Robert (Tina) Stavnes III of Saginaw, Minn., and Andrea (Nathan) Glavan of Grand Rapids; grandchildren: Ashlyn, Jacob, Madisyn and Ava; siblings: Carole (John) Lawler of Duluth, Janice (Harvey) Lucas of Silica, Minn., Debbie (Jack) Olin of Vero Beach, Fla., and Keith (Michelle) Zebott of St. Augustine, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Doris Zebott.
Funeral: Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Hibbing.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.